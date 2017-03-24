Information You Must Know Before Filing For Personal Bankruptcy

Don't let bankruptcy plague your life. If you feel like you are going to get into a financial crisis and have to file for bankruptcy then you are going to want to read this article. The advice that you'll find in this article is going to help you get through the stress of bills and avoid filing for bankruptcy.

Don't let bill collectors convince you that you are ineligible for bankruptcy. Debt collectors do not want you to file bankruptcy under any circumstances because it means that they will not get the money you owe them, so they will always tell you that you do not qualify when given the chance. The only way to truly know if you qualify is to do some research or speak with a bankruptcy attorney.

Laws regarding bankruptcy vary by state, so you need to find a lawyer that can walk you through the entire process and help keep your rights protected. In several cases, you can keep your car and your home, but it's your attorney that will tell you what rights you have, what you can keep, and what you will need to surrender.

If you lose your job, or otherwise face a financial crisis after filing Chapter 13, contact your trustee immediately. If you don't pay your Chapter 13 payment on time, your trustee can request that your bankruptcy be dismissed. You may need to modify your Chapter 13 plan if, you are unable to pay the agreed-upon amount.

Learn about adversarial proceeding. This is what results when you take out cash advances or make big ticket purchases on credit cards within ninety days of your filing date. You could very well be held responsible for the funds that have been withdrawn or purchases made once the bankruptcy is final.

Before deciding to file for bankruptcy, you may want to look into other options. Remember, when you file for bankruptcy, you are greatly hurting your credit score, which in turn, can prohibit you from buying a house, car, and other big purchases. Consider safer, alternative methods first, such as consumer credit counseling.

After your bankruptcy has been discharged, or finalized, a good way to begin re-building your credit is to obtain a pre-paid credit card. This type of card is usually available at your local bank. The card is secured by the amount of money you load onto it. You can not charge more than what you have loaded onto the card, so over-spending shouldn't be a problem. It works like a regular credit card, with monthly statements and payments. After you have kept this card in good standing for a period of time, you may be able to have it switched into a regular, revolving credit card.

Be prepared to complete some mandatory courses. When you file for bankruptcy, the court will require that you successfully complete two mandatory courses, a credit counseling course and a debtor education course. Both of these courses can be completed online for a nominal fee, and while they are not too difficult, it is important that you are prepared for them.

Gambling losses are another thing that must be listed on your application for bankruptcy. Any monies lost twelve months prior to filing must be disclosed. Failure to disclose could cause you to face perjury charges. If you are found guilty, you could face time in jail and dismissal of your petition.

Do not cosign on any type of loan during or after your bankruptcy. Because you cannot file for bankruptcy again for many years, you will be on the hook for the debt if the person for whom you are cosigning is unable to meet his or her financial obligation. You must do whatever you can to keep your record clean.

Be honest about your debts. When you file for bankruptcy, you need to be completely honest about your debts. If you attempt to hide any income, or assets from a Trustee, you might find that the court dismisses your case. You will also be barred from re-filing any debts that were listed in that petition. Report all financial information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

If your vehicle is in question, perhaps your attorney can assist in lowering your payments. Often, you can negotiate a lower payment through bankruptcy. There are qualifications, such as the loan being high interest and a good work record for this option.

People who are afraid of bankruptcy have good cause to be; the process can be scary and stressful. Even though you may be afraid, the following article can remove some of the mystery for you. You can improve your life and safeguard your family by following the personal bankruptcy advice presented here.